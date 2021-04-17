Demolition of the old to usher in the new will soon start in central Temple as the city approved various demolition and road projects Thursday.
Making way for a new gateway to the city was the goal of a contract authorizing the demolition of three commercial properties off North General Bruce Drive approved by the Temple City Council this week. The Council also unanimously approved seven other resolutions for a demolition and purchases of right of way during the meeting.
The demolition — part of the Interstate 35 and Temple High School Gateway Area project — will provide room for the widening of Jack White Street.
Bobby Ott, Temple Independent School District superintendent, said he was happy the district could be a part of this new front door for the city.
“We’re excited to be included in this gateway because, as the new front door to Temple, this gateway represents a lot of things,” Ott said. “It represents the pride and tradition we have here in Temple. It represents the community partnerships that are in place — because it took a lot of folks coming together to make this happen. And, finally, it represents the future of Temple with a revitalized downtown, master-planned neighborhoods and innovative schools.”
Demolition for the three commercial properties will cost the city $73,500 and is set to be completed no later than June 15.
Poison Oak project
The city also approved the demolition of two properties, 8705 and 9009 Poison Oak Road, in West Temple. City officials said the demolition of these buildings will be within 30 days of the contractor receiving the notice. The cost is $61,575.
Demolition of the two properties is needed for the planned improvement and expansion of Poison Oak Road, which will help access to Charter Oak Elementary School, a Belton ISD campus built before the road improvements were complete.
Avenue C expansion
In East Temple, the city authorized the purchase of four properties, at an estimated cost of $325,000, for the planned expansion of Avenue C. The project will include the road’s expansion as well as utility improvements, street lighting, landscaping, signage, and pedestrian and bike trails.
Three of the properties — 701, 703 and 705 E. Ave. C — are needed for the project with the fourth property, 309 S. 14th St.
As part of a planned storage tank and pump station, Council members accepted a donation of various utility easements at the southwest corner of State Highway 317 and West Adams Avenue. The donation was about 1.5 acres of easements held by WBW Land Investments LP.
City Council members also approved various purchases of land needed for projects around the city.
Outer Loop West
In West Temple the city purchased a section of right of way at 2506 Old Waco Road needed for its Outer Loop West Project Phase One. The property’s right of way is one of 36 needed for the project and cost the city an estimated $45,000.
Right of way and a drainage easement along South Pea Ridge Road was purchased by the Council for an estimated $12,000. The right of way, at 2616 S. Pea Ridge Road, is needed for the expansion and improvement of the road.
South Temple projects
The city also authorized the purchase of two right of way tracts in South Temple along Hartrick Bluff Road at an estimated $33,000 for the expansion of that road.
The two properties — 7003 and 6725 Hartrick Bluff Road — are part of 18 needed rights of way for the project. The city plans on turning the current two-lane road into a three-lane urban collector.
The city acquired the right of way of one of six properties needed for the expansion of Blackland Road for $15,000. The property is at 3803 Little River Road.
The proposed expansion of the road is from Old Highway 95 to State Highway 95, and will help provide access to a planned subdivision and proposed school site in the area as well as expand utility services.
Councilman Wendell Williams, who represents West Temple, said that while he knows these construction projects will inconvenience some people, they are needed to make sure residents are able to get around smoothly as Temple expands.
Williams said he lived in Austin in the 1960s and 1970s when it was starting to grow, and people thought if road improvements were not made then no expansion would happen. He said this proved not to be the case and now the city has more road problems than it should.
Temple is preparing now for future growth, Williams said.
“Temple has been discovered and we are seeing unprecedented growth, and, fortunately, the city is doing a good job of keeping up with that growth as best they can,” Williams said. “There is a lot of stress on the budget to build all those roads, but you have to do it to have that quality of life that everybody wants in our community.”
“There is going to be some inconvenience at some times, but that is the price of progress.”