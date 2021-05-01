“Around the World” was the theme for Family Day on Saturday at Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B.
Mike Hicks, museum director, said attendance was good and people were enjoying the visit.
The museum generally holds a free Family Day on the first Saturday of each month.
Shawna Sullivan, outreach assistant for the Temple Public Library, handed out world maps and an activity packet. The children can stick a pen on each continent, she said, as they read a book from that part of the world. The “Around the World” activity book had coloring pages with different national flags. And it had two recipes: one for Cuban sandwiches and another for German potato pancakes. There was a list of books related to the recipes, she said.
Genevieve Stockburger, museum education coordinator, and Heather Dykstra, museum development assistant, greeted the families and gave out material.
Stockburger talked to the visitors about endangered species and handed out related stickers and a craft packet. There was a bear craft, a bee craft and an activity booklet with coloring pages.
“I’ve always found the kids like stuff about animals,” she said. “And they appear to be having a good time today.”
Dykstra said she thought the rain actually helped the turnout.
“There are not that many outdoor activities, so they got to come out and see us,” she said.
Stockburger indicated a Hello Bees placard on the wall behind her. In 2006, she said, the honey bee population dropped to an all time low, and agriculture and honey industries were concerned. The honey bee population has since recovered.
While the honey bee isn’t on the endangered list, the placard said, eight other bee species are, including the Hawaiian yellow faced bee and the rusty patched bumblebee. This may be due to habitat loss, natural disasters and invasive species, the placard said.
Dustin Whitson of Harker Heights led his wife, Stefanie, and their three sons, Kristian, 15, Jaxon, 5, and Alex, 3, through the lobby.
“The kids love trains,” he said. “They definitely enjoyed seeing the big one outside. This is actually our first time. We went outside and kind of walked around, and we followed the animal tracks around the lobby floor.”
They headed upstairs to see the museum.
Will Nakamoto of Killeen brought his wife, Lindsey, and their daughter, Kate, 2. He said they had just arrived.
“We just wanted to come to the museum and it happened to be Family Day,” his wife said. “We haven’t been before.”
They had picked up the activity packets and were going to tour the museum upstairs.