BELTON - A former Bell County jailer was arrested Friday on the charge of improper sexual relationship with a person in custody, a state jail felony.
Rusty Bob Cook, 39, of Moody, was taken to the Bell County Jail, and a suggested $50,000 bond was set by Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman, Lt. Bob Reinhard, Bell County Sheriff's Department spokesman, said in a news release.
Cook allegedly confessed he had an intentional sexual relationship with a female inmate while he was a correction officer. The inmate is 25 years old, Special Crimes Unit Lt. Michele Cianci said Thursday.
The official charge, according to the jail, is civil rights person in custody violate/sexual.
He resigned his position Wednesday, according to Reinhard.
The investigation began Friday, which is when the inmate made an outcry, Cianci said.
The Special Crimes Unit, with the assistance of a Texas Ranger, conducted the investigation, Reinhard said.