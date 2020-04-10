A rapidly moving squall line churned and caused, in some cases, serious damage Thursday afternoon in Central Texas — but the best news was no lives were lost.
Straight-line winds clocked at 60 to 70 mph caused most of the damage throughout several Central Texas counties, National Weather Service meteorologist Sarah Barnes said Friday.
A garage’s metal roof in Copperas Cove was torn off and tossed airborne for 75 to 100 yards. Power poles were ripped from the ground and trees were uprooted and broken in Bartlett and Thorndale. Some parts of Bartlett had no power for almost 24 hours.
Power lines were down in Cameron and a lot of tree damage was found in Rockdale, Barnes said.
The Austin-San Antonio division of the National Weather Service tracked the storm in Williamson County as it went through the Granger and Jarrell areas, meteorologist Monte Oaks said Friday. The storm’s pathway through the area began sometime after 2:41 p.m.
The squall line cut a swath through Liberty Hill, causing power outages as it moved through the countryside. In Jarrell, two RVs were knocked over.
Possibly the worst damage in the area occurred at about 3 p.m. in Granger. A strong squall line causing straight-line winds was the probable culprit, but brief signals of possible rotation were observed, Oaks said.
Jamie and Nate Church are the owners of Cotton Country Club, a restaurant and dance hall in Granger, and Jamie said Friday no one had much warning for the powerful storm. She watched for a while as it unfolded on her camera, but she also had a front row seat just 100 feet from the club — which is where she and her family live.
“I felt helpless. There was nothing I could do except to be terrified,” she said.
The couple has owned the restaurant for 18 months and plans to rebuild.
“But it will take time,” Jamie said. “Every day we’re closed we lose money. The employees haven’t seen any money for a month, but we’ve had a huge outpouring of support.”
The outdoor bar area was destroyed, and it will cost about $50,000 to rebuild it, Jamie said. A drone took a quick look at the roof, and the estimate for the new roof is another $50,000. A brick wall collapsed. Nothing can be cleaned up until the insurance company does its job, Jamie said.
“This is why we need to support small businesses. We love Granger. It’s a small town and a great community,” she said.
“The loyalty extends far out, not just in Granger.”