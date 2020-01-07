The Temple Public Library is holding a sensory-friendly story time for children ages 3-8 starting 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17.
The six-week inclusive program is open to children of all abilities, especially those with sensory-processing needs. The event features literacy elements that emphasize rhythm, movement, and social interaction.
Space is limited and pre-registration is required by Friday. To reserve a spot, call the children’s reference desk at 254-298-5557.
The library is located at 100 W. Adams Ave.