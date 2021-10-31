The cities of Nolanville and Troy both have elections Tuesday to ratify their street tax rate, which expires every four years.
The ratification allows both entities to use a .25% rate of sales tax to maintain roads.
The Texas Comptroller’s office said that if an entity adopts a tax rate that exceeds the voter approval rate, residents can cast their ballots for it to continue.
Nolanville City Manager Kara Escajeda said the tax has been reauthorized for the city since 2008. Escajeda said the .25% sales tax can only be used for street maintenance and repair.
“Nolanville combines funds from street sales tax and public works operational funds to conduct preservation treatment to residential roads every seven years,” the city said.
According to city officials, Nolanville classifies maintenance in three categories — reconstruction every 20 years, preservation every two to eight years, and crack seal and points repairs as needed.
Escajeda said the tax may be used to repair existing streets but not to build new ones. She said of the 8.25% sales tax collected within the city, 6.25% is given to the state, 1% is used for the city operating budget, .50% goes to the county, .25% for Nolanville’s Economic Development Corp., and the remaining .25% is used for the street tax.
Voters in the city of Troy also will decide on a tax ratification election.
City officials were not available for comment as of press time Friday, but the city website showed a sample ballot with the tax rate reauthorization issue up for a vote.
“A special election for the city of Troy to be held on November 2, 2021 for the purpose of reauthorizing the city of Troy’s one-fourth of 1% (¼%) sales tax for street maintenance,” the statement said.