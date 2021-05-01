Belton schools trustee Chris Flor was reelected to his Area 4 seat on Saturday, according to unofficial election results provided by the district.
Flor beat challenger Brent Coates, an energy consultant for Amos Electric Supply, with about 55 percent of the votes. Coates, a political newcomer, received about 45 percent of the vote.
The Belton Independent School District board will canvass the results of the election at a special meeting on May 10, the district said.
Flor — who was first elected to the seat in 2018 after running unopposed — told the Telegram he is eager to continue serving the Belton ISD community for another three-year term.
“I’m excited,” he said Saturday.
Coates did not immediately return a call from the Telegram.
Flor placed an emphasis on strategically planning for Belton ISD’s projected growth, continuing supporting student achievement, tracking and influencing state education-related legislation, and accelerating the district past the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Educationally, I have experienced some amazing pivots and adaptations to educational delivery over the past year through personal experience with my elementary schooler, my middle schooler and my high schooler,” Flor said.
However, he highlighted how the “incredible efforts” made by Belton ISD staff did not benefit every student during an era of COVID-19. Flor hopes he and his fellow trustees can change that.
“The district must continue to identify and learn the lessons of the improvement opportunities,” he said. “On the flip side, the district must also take the positive lessons and adaptations and incorporate them into future education.”
Flor noted how retaining Belton ISD’s well-rounded administrators and educators can support that goal.
Flor’s accomplishments during his first three-year term included helping Belton ISD name Matt Smith as the new superintendent; planning for the district’s continued growth; and being part of the openings of Lake Belton High School and Charter Oak Elementary.
But he said bringing the Belton ISD “Journey of a Graduate” to life was one of his most memorable endeavors — an initiative that puts perseverance, adaptability, collaboration, communication, critical thinking and empathy.
Flor said he first brought the idea to the board in 2019.
“Our students are more than state test grades and these competencies put a stake in the ground defining the kind of people we want BISD to produce,” he said. “The opportunity, now, is specifically defining how to weave these competencies into the BISD experience.”
Meanwhile, Erin Bass was elected to the Area 2 seat on the Belton school board. Bass — who was appointed to the seat in January — ran unopposed after filing on Jan. 29.