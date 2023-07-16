Miles and miles of Texas don’t have to be a boring drive on vacation. So, what if wherever you are, you can be in the middle of Texas history?
There’s almost no better education on the state of Texas than driving through it — almost. The only thing better would be listening to stories about Texas history as you slide along asphalt ribbons.
A GPS-based entertainment app, Autio (currently only available to iPhone users), has Texas road trippers covered thanks to a partnership with the Texas State Historical Association, bringing more than 1,000 stories to car speakers over the next year.
TSHA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging and promoting Texas history, research and storytelling. It also manages the Handbook of Texas online encyclopedia of the Lone Star State (www.tshaonline.org/handbook).
TSHA has partnered with Autio to offer self-guided tours. Autio was founded in part by actor Kevin Costner, who helps narrate stories alongside Phil Jackson, John Lithgow and other readers.
As an Autio user drives into an area with a related story, the user is notified that interesting historical tales are available through the app and, sometimes, even pointing out unique places to stop on the way.
The library of Texas stories features historical moments, landmarks and notable individuals in more than 100 cities. The topics are mostly about natural areas and politics.
A map shows an even distribution of stories across the state that include some often-overlooked areas with quotes from “Lonesome Dove,” explanations of rural legends and overviews of small, but notable towns.
“Autio’s unique mission perfectly aligns with our purpose to foster an appreciation for the unique history of Texas,” said Brett Derbes, the managing editor for Handbook of Texas.
“We’re excited to see this partnership come to fruition and continue to educate more and more people on the great state we get to call home.”
Listeners can tune in for a seven-day free trial through TSHA, using the code TSHA_TRY7.
More information is available at autio.com.
Smithsonian hits the road
The Bosque Museum in Clifton is one of seven communities selected to host a Smithsonian Institution traveling exhibit as part of the inaugural Museum on Main Street initiative in Texas.
These communities will host the traveling exhibit “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” for six weeks each in 2024-25. The exhibit examines the impacts of the population shift from rural to urban areas in the U.S. during the last century, as well as the importance of preserving small towns for their unique culture, history and economic revitalization opportunities.
The announcement was made by the Texas Historical Commission, the state agency dedicated to promoting and preserving the state’s historical treasures.
Created in 1994, the Museum on Main Street program seeks to create opportunities for underserved rural communities across the country to reflect on their history, culture and people and to showcase their cultural-heritage assets to regional, statewide and national audiences.
As the new state coordinator of the program in Texas, the THC’s Heritage Tourism Program will work closely with these communities as they embark on nearly two years of training and preparation to host the world’s largest museum complex in their small towns and welcome several thousand new visitors.
Though Texas was initially proposed to have only six host communities, the Smithsonian offered an additional stop on the tour due to the sheer size of the state and the high caliber of applications received.
Other sites selected include Bandera (Bandera County Historical Commission, Bandera Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Frontier Times Museum); Brenham (Visit Brenham and Washington County); Buffalo Gap (Buffalo Gap Chamber of Commerce); Rockport (Rockport Cultural Arts District) in the Texas Tropical Trail Region; San Augustine (Main Street Program); and San Elizario (El Paso County Economic Development and San Elizario Genealogy and Historical Society).
'Cradle of Texas independence' to rock new look
In a few years, the “Cradle of Texas independence” will be rocking a new look.
Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site, between Navasota and Brenham, will be undergoing a massive restoration and reimagining of its visitor experience, according Texas Historical Commission chairman John L. Nau III.
“With updated gallery exhibits, outdoor interpretive installations and compelling high-tech interactive displays, we are confident this project will provide an unparalleled visitor experience,” Nau said.
The construction will be completed over two years. Starting this fall, partial site closure will be implemented and will continue into 2025. During this time, tours of Independence Hall, Barrington Plantation State Historic Site, walking trails and the picnic area will remain open to the public during regular hours.
The restoration of the site’s visitor center will bring to life the events that took place at Washington-on-the-Brazos in 1836 and explore the significance of the Convention of 1836 within the story of the Texas Revolution. The Star of the Republic Museum will explore the wider context of the Republic of Texas by providing visitors a sense of what life was like for the diverse groups of people who lived in Texas at the time.
A new brick entrance gate is under construction and will create a welcoming gateway to the historic site.
In 2021, the Texas Legislature appropriated $34 million to fund renovations. The Washington on the Brazos Historical Foundation is raising an additional $10 million.
Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site exists to honor the signers of the Texas Declaration of Independence and their efforts to build a new nation, and to interpret life in Texas during the Republic era. By educating visitors about early Texan society, culture, politics and agriculture, the site ensures that Texas’ present and future can benefit from the lessons of its history.
The public can follow Washington-on-the-Brazos on Facebook (facebook.com/WashingtonOnTheBrazosSHS) or Instagram (instagram.com/oldwashingtontx).