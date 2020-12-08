A Temple woman is charged with the sexual assault of a 15-year-old male in Belton, officials said.
Anetta Carol Mollohan, 41, was arrested without incident Friday at the Belton Police Department, city spokesman Paul Romer said Tuesday. She is charged with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.
Her bond was set last week at $100,000, Bell County Jail records showed. Mollohan was not listed in the jail Tuesday.
Belton Police took a report on the sexual assault on Oct. 29, Romer said.
He said the assaults took place at multiple locations in Belton and did not involve any school campus.
Bell County officials said an arrest affidavit for Mollohan was not available on Tuesday.
Man arrested after disturbance
A Temple man was arrested Friday on two criminal charges after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 4100 block of West Adams Avenue.
Jacob McDavid, 27, was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and interfering with public duties in connection with the incident, which occurred shortly after midnight Friday.
While officers were attempting to speak with a woman, McDavid continuously tried to push pass officers to get to the female, Temple Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
McDavid was placed under arrest for interfering with public duties. As officers attempted to put handcuffs on McDavid, he refused to comply and ignored an officer’s instruction, Arreguin said.
Officers were eventually able to detain him without use of force and transported him to Bell County Jail. He posted bond on his charges, jail records showed.
McDavid’s jail photo showed a cut on his forehead. He was assaulted by the woman and the cut across his forehead occurred during the domestic altercation, Arreguin said.