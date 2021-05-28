Temple
• American Legion Post 133, 1300 S. 25th St., Temple: A ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Monday and six Vietnam veterans will be honored for their service. Two spouses of Vietnam veterans will be recognized.
• A 10 a.m. service Monday at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1820, 3302 Airport Road in Temple, will feature retired Col. Thomas J. Curtis, who was captured behind enemy lines in the Vietnam War.
• In honor of Memorial Day, Lake Belton VFW Post 10377 will place flags on veterans’ graves at 9 a.m. Monday at two locations: Temple Garden of Memories, 8101 Old Highway 81 in Temple, and Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Nolanville. Salado will have an event at 9:30 a.m. at the Salado Cemetery on Baines Street. The events are open to the public.
• Because of lingering COVID concerns, there will not be Memorial Day services at Olin E. Teague Veterans Medical Center in Temple, according to Bill Negron, public affairs officer with the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System.
Belton
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St., Belton: A service will start at 11 a.m. Monday and lunch will follow.
Killeen
• At 9 a.m. Monday, a virtual ceremony will take place from the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. It is being put on by the Area Veterans Advisory Committee (AVAC). The ceremony will take place on Zoom at http://bit.ly/MemDay21. The event is not open to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic, but will shown live on Zoom. The keynote speaker for the virtual ceremony will be retired Lt. Gen. J.T. Thomson, a former 1st Cavalry Division commander.
• At 3 p.m. May 31, members of the Multi-educational Cross Cultural and Arts Association of Central Texas (MECATX) will play a cascading taps ceremony at the veterans cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, Killeen. Cascading taps means the bugle players will go from grave to grave, playing the familiar bugle call. The public is invited to attend and can request the bugle players to play at a particular grave by getting a map from the information center and giving it to the lead musician.
• Victory for Veterans and the Memorial Day Flower Foundation, nonprofit organizations, will be placing about 4,000 flowers on graves at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. To volunteer, go to the event page at https://bit.ly/3wGsHFM and click “Going.” The organizer will send a message with the meeting location and time. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. Monday, but start times for volunteers are staggered every half-hour.
• The Central Texas Patriot Guard Riders is having its 14th annual Freedom Run on Monday beginning at Freedom Country Jeep, 3620 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen. Registration for the ride begins at 7:30 a.m. Monday. The run will begin at 8:30 a.m. and go to the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. The event will include a mystery run, lunch and prizes/auction.
• Dodge Country Used Cars, 1902 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen is hosting a Memorial Day celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. The event will include food trucks, huge bounce house, face painting for kids, petting zoo, pony rides, outdoor games and a dunking booth. It is free and open to the public.
• VFW Post 9192, 301 Wolf Street in Killeen, is hosting a Memorial Day barbecue from 1 to 10 p.m. Monday. It is free and open to the public. The Post Auxiliary will also be hosting a bake sale at this time.
• On Saturday, at 8 a.m., the Boy Scouts and cemetery staff will be on hand to pass out flags for members of the community to volunteer to lay at every grave at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, Killeen.
• An emergency clinic in Killeen is hosting a Memorial Day picnic event Saturday. The free event, open to the public, will run from 1 to 4 p.m. at SignatureCare Emergency Center, 800 W. Central Texas Expressway, in Killeen. The picnic will feature contests like an egg race, a watermelon eating contest, a water balloon toss and a hula hoop contest.
Harker Heights
• Harker Heights will hold a virtual Memorial Day ceremony that anyone can access online at 10 a.m. on May 31. To access the ceremony, go to the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspr. As part of the remembrance, residents who have submitted a photo of their loved one to be posted on a tribute page for the fallen can be viewed at www.harkerheights.gov/memorialday2021. During the weekend, the veterans and Purple Heart monuments by City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing, will have flags on display and in the evening the monuments will have color lights projected towards them. A wreath will be displayed next to the Veterans Monument on May 31.
• At 2 p.m. Monday, GameDay Sports Bar and Grill, 302 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., will be hosting a Memorial Day cookout. Entry is free, and the event will include a complimentary toast to the fallen.
Copperas Cove
• The public is invited to join Cub Scout Pack 251 and the VFW Post 8577 at Copperas Cove City Cemetery, 415 E. Ave. A, to place flags at the graves of veterans on Monday. Flags will be placed at 8:30 a.m. Monday and will be picked up at 5 p.m. Monday.
Kempner
• The city of Kempner will honor fallen veterans at 10 a.m. May 31 at Sylvia Tucker Memorial Park, 12641 U.S. Highway 190, Kempner.