Jorden Marcellus Campbell

Jorden Marcellus Campbell, 20, a Bell County resident, was in custody Thursday at the Bell County Jail, charged with assault of a family or household member – impeding breathing, a third-degree felony, and resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor. His bonds totaled $77,500, jail records showed.

A 20-year-old man is jailed after he allegedly attacked a woman in Temple.

