The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that resulted in property damage and one injury early Monday morning.
At 1:30 a.m. Temple police officers were dispatched to the 400 block of south 32nd Street in response to a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers found damage to two residences and one vehicle from being shot. They did not locate a victim at the scene, according to a Temple Police news release.
Shortly after, a call was dispatched to the 1200 block of south 26th Street, where a male shooting victim was identified with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening. The shooting victim was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center for treatment. No suspect has been identified.
The Temple Police Department also is investigating a shots fired call in the 4100 block of west Adams Avenue. The call was dispatched at about 2 a.m. and resulted in property damage. No injuries were reported and no suspects have been identified.
Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.