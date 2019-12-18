BELTON — A hearing set for Wednesday morning for George Powell didn’t happen.
Powell’s attorney asked for additional time, and the court granted the request, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said Wednesday.
“A new date will be set by the court,” Garza said.
Powell was released from the Bell County Jail in September after his 2009 conviction for aggravated robbery of a Killeen 7-Eleven was vacated by the Texas Criminal Court of Appeals.
He was jailed for more than a decade after his conviction in a Bell County courtroom. Powell always has maintained his innocence.
Wednesday’s hearing was scheduled to be heard by a visiting judge.
Michael Ware, Texas Innocence Project executive director, wants to have the Bell County District Attorney’s Office recused from Powell’s new trial and have a special prosecutor assigned.
A motion for the recusal was filed after a letter was sent to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza by Ware. The letter asked Garza to recuse his office from the new trial ordered by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.
Assistant District Attorneys Paul and Leslie McWilliams withheld important information from Powell’s defense that could have possibly affected the outcome of Powell’s first trial, Ware said. In addition, the duo promoted perjured testimony from a state’s witness.
Demetric Smith was a jailhouse informant who impeached himself by giving false testimony in the Powell case and said he had no plea deal with Bell County when he did. He received favorable treatment in his own criminal case.
The McWilliams didn’t correct the incorrect testimony given by Smith, which was verified by Bell County District Judge John Gauntt and the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.
According to Ware, Garza is required to file a State Bar of Texas grievance against both Paul and Leslie McWilliams for concealing important information and putting out falsehoods as truth.
Previously, Garza told the Telegram he doesn’t “comment on matters of personnel of my office as I consider them to be confidential in nature.”