Carpenter Cemetery work

Work continues at Carpenter Cemetery in Temple as part of a collaborative effort by descendants of early Bell County settlers Rev. John M. and Elizabeth Carpenter, the Bell County Historical Commission Cemetery Committee and the Bell County Sheriff’s Work Release Program. Recently, Carpenter descendant William Blankenship spent about a month trimming trees and removing brush from the grounds. A new fence, sponsored in part by the Bell County Historical Commission, now surrounds the cemetery. Pictured, from left, are Kevin Lungwitz, Dorothy Zacha, Karen Blankenship and William Blankenship.

 Photo courtesy of Nancy Kelsey

The Bell County Historical Commission awarded one-time grants to four organizations for 2023 projects in Bell County that preserve and promote county history, according to a news release.