BELTON — A Bell County grand jury indicted a 26-year-old Belton woman Wednesday for an accident involving an injury.
Destiny Rebecca Wolbrueck was the alleged driver in a hit-and-run accident on Aug. 27 at South Loop 121 and Auction Barn Road in Belton. The injured man was left bleeding in the road. He was taken to the hospital, an arrest affidavit said.
A black Dodge truck with towing mirrors and a missing tailgate was reportedly seen by witnesses as it hit the man and left. The truck reportedly didn’t come return to the scene and the driver didn’t call 911, according to the affidavit.
A truck that matched that description was found at Belton Collision with no one in it. Two women were found running in a field, and one was Wolbrueck. A man was found later. Witnesses told officers Wolbrueck drove the truck, and the video at Belton Collision showed the same thing. Wolbrueck took the plate from the vehicle.
Wolbrueck was in the Bell County Jail Wednesday, held in lieu of a $200,000 bond.
John Lee Meier
A 53-year-old Temple man was indicted because he allegedly intentionally assaulted a 73-year-old woman — his mother — with extremely hot soup.
John Lee Meier was charged with injury to an elderly individual – intentional bodily injury for an incident that allegedly happened July 22, an affidavit said.
Temple Police officers sent to a trailer at 3616 W. Nugent Ave. and talked to by a delivery driver who reportedly saw Meier throw a bowl of hot soup at a woman’s face. Officers saw soup on the wall.
When officers talked with the victim, she said that she and her son argued that morning and he threw the soup at her as she paid. The soup got on her hand and hurt, and Meier also grabbed and threw the woman’s can away from her.
Officers contacted Meier and said he seemed intoxicated based on his slurred, incoherent speech. He was arrested and taken to the hospital so he could get sober before he went to jail.
According to the indictment, Meier was convicted July 19, 2011, of burglary of a habitation.
Meier was in jail Wednesday, held on a $35,000 bond.
The grand jury issued 39 true bills and took no action on one case.