The Temple Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in the Feb. 19 robbery of the Dollar General store at 2006 N. Third St. in Temple.
At about 9 p.m., a heavyset black male wearing a black zip-up hoodie, gray sweat pants and white tennis shoes entered the store with a handgun and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. The male appears to be between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 240-270 pounds.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 254-298-5510 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).