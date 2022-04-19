For people impacted by last Tuesday’s tornado, which tore through parts of Salado, Bell County is teaming up with a few key partners to offer a Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC). The MARC, which will offer free resources to assist those impacted by the storm, will be open Friday and Saturday, April 22-23, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the second floor of the Salado Civic Center at 601 N Main St.
“This event will be a great opportunity for residents impacted by last week’s storm to connect with a wide variety of resources,” Emergency Management Coordinator Bob Reinhard said. “They are going to find everything from free food and clothing to offerings of debris removal, documentation recovery, and financial advice."
The MARC will provide recovery resources and information for residents impacted by the tornado, all in one location. It is a coordinated effort, organized by Bell County in collaboration with Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN), American Red Cross, Salvation Army, and other agencies.
This event is open to any Bell County resident whose property was damaged by the tornado. To gain access to the event, visitors will be asked to provide either a photo ID with an impacted address listed, or a current bill showing their name and an impacted address along with pictures showing the damaged residence, including the street address.