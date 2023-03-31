Approximately 200 Belton-area volunteers are slated to tackle a variety of community projects from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday as part of the “One Community, One Day” event hosted by the city of Belton and organized by the Belton Youth Advisory Commission.
featured
Community volunteer day set in Belton
Tags
TDT Joel Valley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Temple attempted kidnapping suspect identified
- New Tex-Mex eatery celebrates Killeen location with ribbon cutting
- Woman killed, man injured in Temple shooting
- Temple Police: No issues with motorcycle group that caused problems elsewhere
- 5 killed in weekend violence across Central Texas
- Defendant pleads guilty to murder of Temple woman, receives lengthy sentence
- Fort Hood colonel relieved of duty months after husband
- The Katy question: Temple ponders future of aging landmark depot
- Southbound I-35 closed after fatality
- Thousands of pounds of “forever chemicals” have been injected into Texas oil and gas wells, study finds