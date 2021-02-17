School districts across Bell County continue to extend closures as arctic temperatures and icy roads remain in the area.
Many students and educators are at home without power to keep them warm — let alone internet. The Texas Education Agency is allowing districts to apply for a waiver for canceled school days because of the weather and power outages.
Belton Independent School District extended its closure for the rest of the week, according to a news release. Belton ISD students will not have classes on Thursday and Friday.
“Families across our Big Red Community are continuing to face tremendous challenges as a result of this weather emergency,” Belton ISD spokeswoman Elizabeth Cox said, adding the district continues to monitor conditions and assess how its facilities have been impacted by the winter storm.
Temple ISD extended its closure to Thursday, spokesman Christian Hernandez said.
“Due to the ongoing severe weather and power outages, Temple ISD will be closed through Thursday,” Hernandez said. “We will continue to monitor the weather and power outages and make a decision about district operations for Friday by 10 a.m. (Thursday).”
Other districts closed Thursday include Salado, Academy, Holland and Troy ISDs.
“Rogers ISD will remain closed this week,” the district announced in a Wednesday post to Facebook. “Our plan is to return on Monday. We will (assess) any pipe damage this weekend when things thaw out. We know that many are still without power and water. The most important thing is to please stay safe.”