The Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center stayed busy Saturday with the HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Show.
Shawn Gray, show owner, said it includes reptiles, amphibians, small mammals and invertebrates and has an educational section on birds of prey. There is also an assortment of feeders, cages and other supplies, he said.
The biggest draw is local, he said, but the show attracts people from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, San Antonio and Austin. It continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.
Gray wanted to promote the HERPS Family Foundation, which raises funds for families in need. He gave two examples: providing relief for families affected by this year’s snow storm and donating toward autism research.
In the convention center’s main hall, Kasey Brewer of Dallas said Southern Reptile Supplies covers all dry goods.
“If you buy animals I’m your setup man,” he said.
He called his cages “bioactive setups” for room temperature species, such as crested geckos, day geckos, frogs, tree frogs, milk frogs and dog frogs. His setups come with lighting that helps with plant growth, he said.
Chris Burns of Dallas said his enterprise, Snake in the Grass Reptiles, is a hobby and that he makes about six shows in a year. He showed two six-month-old reticulated pythons, which were yellowish and about three feet long.
“The reticulated python is the largest snake in the world,” he said. “It’ll get to 18-20 feet. The average is 16-18 feet. They make great pets. They’re very intelligent, probably the most intelligent snake species. They study you just as much as you study them.”
He starts out feeding them a variety of things, he said. They eat rats, baby rabbits, quails and chicks.
“A grown male will typically eat a colossal rat,” he said. “I feed my females full-sized rabbits or chickens.”
These snakes appreciate things to climb on, he said, but they are mostly ground-dwelling animals.
“They will take advantage of climbing trees,” he said. “In the wild you’ll find males chasing monkeys through the trees.”
These pythons are found in Indonesia and other parts of Southeast Asia, he said.
“It is argued that they get to know you and they know your behavior,” he said. “But they couldn’t care less if it was me feeding them or somebody else.”
Some people buy them because they want an alternative type of pet, he said.
“They’re interesting to watch,” he said. “They feel neat when you touch them. They kind of have a leathery feel. They’re not slimy at all. They move around a lot.”
James Lewis of Pineville, La., talked to people who stopped at his booth, Simply Bio.
“We do small habitats for invertebrates, such as spiders, scorpions and centipedes,” he said.
He puts air holes in the setups, adds soil and provide places for the animals to hide, he said. He also had isopods for sale. These are small creatures that eat all the waste material that tends to build up on the floor, he said.
“It keeps people from having to clean the cage,” he said. “You don’t have to do a full bedding change.”