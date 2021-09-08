Service-mind youth are sought by the city of Temple as it creates a new Youth Advisory Commission.
The commission will advise the Temple City Council and city staff on matters pertaining to youth. It will also serve as a coordinating group for youth leaders who are committed to learning about local government and the roles youths may play in it, according to a news release.
“This commission will be a group of students who are interested in what it means to be a responsible citizen,” Miranda Lugo, program coordinator, said in the release. “We’re going to be doing work that has a positive impact on the community around us.”
Commission members must be Temple residents or attend a public or private school located in Temple or in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.
Applicants will serve one-year appointments, with meetings starting in the fall.
Applications are due Sept. 30. For more information, visit templetx.gov/yac or call 254-800-5381.