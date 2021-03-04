BELTON — A Belton High School senior fatally shot a teenager in August 2020 when the victim took a firearm during an illegal sale and ran without paying, according to an arrest affidavit.
Robert Garnett, 17, of Belton was arrested Monday afternoon in connection to the slaying of Fernando Martinez, 16, a junior at Belton High. Garnett is the second of two suspects charged with murder.
Garnett was in custody Thursday at the Bell County Jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.
The second suspect is a Temple 16-year-old who is not identified because he is a juvenile.
The Aug. 20 shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. in the 400 block of Smith Street near Lions Field baseball complex. Martinez was shot twice after a dispute, city spokesman Paul Romer said.
Garnett, who was identified as a suspect during the police investigation, told detectives he shot the victim during a firearm sale.
“The suspect stated that he traveled to the park on August 20, 2020, with another juvenile that intended to sell a firearm to the victim,” Belton Police Detective Robert Gatewood said in the arrest affidavit. “He stated that on the way there, the other individual gave the suspect a firearm and told him to shoot (Martinez) if the victim tries to run away.”
Garnett told police that he recognized Fernando “from attending school together,” the affidavit said.
“At the exchange, the suspect stated that the victim took possession of the firearm and did run away without paying,” Gatewood said in the affidavit. “The suspect stated that the other individual (the juvenile) with him began firing his firearm toward the victim and that the suspect also fired one shot.”
Fernando Martinez was pronounced dead at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple by Bell County Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey.
Victim ‘very well loved’
Jacqueline Martinez Moreno, Fernando’s older sister, said her brother was dedicated to his family, played basketball daily on the court where he was killed and was prompt about attending school.
She said information in the affidavit about her brother trying to buy a gun surprised her.
“I don’t know how true that is since it came from the suspect,” she said. “We haven’t heard it firsthand. My brother was not involved at all with guns.… He was not out on the streets. He was not a thug. My brother made a mistake and that was very surprising to us.”
The Martinez family still grieves the loss of Fernando.
“More than ever, my mom is really missing him,” Moreno, 25, said. “Obviously, I just want to hug my brother one more time.”
A bench at the park is dedicated to Fernando and brings some comfort to family members.
“My parents are either there or at the cemetery,” she said.
Fernando was ambitious and had set up an interview to get a part-time job to help the family with finances, Moreno said. He was eager to help the family when he turned 16.
“His main motivation was my mom,” Moreno said. “He trusted her so much … he always wanted to make my mom happy. He never wanted to disappoint her.”
Fernando was “very well loved,” she said. “He was very funny and outgoing. He had a lot of friends.”
The high school junior would have been 17 on March 27 — a date that will be tough on the family, Moreno said.
“Still to this day, I can’t believe it happened,” she said.
Juvenile suspect
The juvenile suspect was arrested in August in the area of Orion Drive and East Cedar Crest Lane in Temple after evading police in a vehicle. The 16-year-old was taken to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center in Killeen.
Police spokeswoman Candice Griffin said Thursday it took detectives several months to develop their case on Garnett.
“The 16-year-old was identified quickly. A thorough investigation revealed there was a second shooter,” Griffin said. “A case had to be developed on the second shooter and presented” to the Bell County District Attorney’s office.
“This process, as well as the review by the DA’s office, took some time,” she said.
Fernando attended classes in the Belton school district from 2008, the district previously said.
Garnett was enrolled in Belton ISD from August 2013 to January 2021, spokeswoman Elizabeth Cox said. He completed his senior year coursework as a virtual learner, she said.