Temple Police Department went to a shooting Friday morning near Jones Park in the 1100 block of West Avenue H, spokesman Cody Weems said.
One victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, according to Weems.
Officers think a white Chevrolet Cruze, license plate LHB 2423, may be involved. Anyone who sees this vehicle should contact Temple Police immediately at 254-298-5500. Do not approach. The subject is believed to be armed and dangerous.
At 5:15 a.m. Friday, a report of shots fired at the Wayman Manor Apartments was under investigation.
Two females were separated.
More information will be released as it is available.