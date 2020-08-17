A man with an outstanding warrant out of McLennan County and another man, both of Temple, were arrested Friday after an alleged robbery, a second-degree felony.
Anthony Brian Pantos, 43, and Austin Lee Walter, 27, were quickly arrested at the scene of where they reportedly tried to take a bicycle from a man. The incident happened at about 11:10 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of South Third Street, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said.
During the theft, one suspect reportedly hit the victim with a baseball bat so they could get the bicycle.
Friday wasn’t the first time Temple Police officers had contact with Pantos, according to an arrest affidavit.
A Temple Police officer on March 20 saw a man ride a bicycle down the middle of the road near the intersection of West Avenue I and South 15th Street. The man was identified as Pantos and outstanding warrants were found in his name, the affidavit said.
A search was done after his arrest and suspected methamphetamine was found in a baggy. The crystals field-tested positive for methamphetamine, the affidavit said. Pantos was charged with possession of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance, a state jail felony.
Pantos was indicted in November by a McLennan County grand jury for the alleged possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, court records indicated.
He also goes by Tony Brian Pantos and Anthony Brian Kline, jail records showed. His bonds Monday totaled $75,000.
Pantos has no history of criminal convictions, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety criminal records.
Walter has misdemeanor convictions, all Temple Police Department charges, DPS records showed.