Temple’s first north side dog park heads a list of recreation-related priorities approved for funding Thursday by Temple City Council.
The projects are part of a $75 million “Places and Spaces” capital improvement plan that will fund dozens of upgrades at 33 Temple parks through 2027, including the creation of new city parks, a new skate park, two dog parks and miles of trails.
According to Brynn Myers, Temple’s city manager, the first wave of projects will be started — at least in design — before Fiscal 2024 begins in October.
“A neighborhood dog park ranked high among needs described by north side residents during Temple’s ‘Love Where You Live’ planning sessions,” Myers said. That initiative is a study of needs and improvements in 18 of Temple’s neighborhoods.
The north side dog park will be connected to an improved section of Nugent Avenue that stretches from Third Street to 14th. A roundabout — also known as a traffic circle — will be constructed on Nugent to make the road safer for pedestrians.
“The plan calls for the construction of a roundabout on Nugent by the dog park to slow down traffic for the expected increase in pedestrians and pets,” Myers said.
According to Assistant City Manager Erin Smith, the new dog park will sit on about three acres on the north side of Nugent from Sixth Street to Tenth.
“There’s a good amount of space — enough for parking for those who don’t want to walk to the dog park,” Smith said. “The Jackson Park neighborhood is a long way from other dog parks in Temple, and this location will be centrally located on the north side. Residents from multiple neighborhoods — Jackson Park, Bellaire, the Historic District, the Garden District and East Downs — will be served by the park.”
While the quiet tract in Jackson Park will become a puppy paradise worth barking about, other improvements are in store for Nugent Avenue in that area.
“There will be new road and sidewalk improvements, the roundabout, water and wastewater upgrades and new landscaping and lighting,” Myers said.
Another north side project that likely will begin this summer is the Third Street to Miller Park Trail that will begin in the Bellaire neighborhood.
“This will be a 10-foot-wide path along Third, and we will be doing some road and sidewalk improvements,” Myers said. “These improvements will include landscaping, lighting and the addition of more trees.”
The city’s “Places and Spaces” plan is being funded by certificates of obligation bonds, which is a form of debt similar to general obligation bonds in their usage and retirement but do not require voter authorization and are not used for refunding debt.
The Nugent Avenue dog park is one of two pup playgrounds included in “Places and Spaces.” The second will be located in a new, 100-acre Southwest Community Park in West Temple, but that project is not included in the 2023 round of funding.
“Spaces and Places” funding includes special monument-style signs for each neighborhood that will serve as a gateway to that area.
“The signs will all be different,” Myers said. “Each sign will be unique to a specific neighborhood.”
One of Temple’s most anticipated park projects — Storybook Grove — was not among the first wave of “Spaces and Places” projects funded.