Bell County deputies were able to save a man’s life Sunday in rural Bell County, Bell County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Bob Reinhard, said Monday.
Family members at the scene told deputies the man’s issues, which they assumed was a heart attack caused by an opioid overdose. CPR was already in progress, but the man was unresponsive. The deputies found agonal breathing and a pulse.
A 4 mg dose of Narcan helped the man wake up and able to answer questions. He was later taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple by EMS. The man walked to the ambulance without assistance, according to Reinhard.
Deputies have been trained since late 2018 in how to give Narcan to patients in the field. All deputies have Narcan with them, and it’s become another of their skills that lets them save lives in Bell County, Reinhard said.
Narcan is for the emergency treatment of known or suspect opioid overdose, according to Drugs.com. The symptoms of opioid overdose are respiratory and/or central nervous system depression. It’s not a substitute for emergency medical care.
Dr. Taylor Ratcliff, the hospital’s medical director, brought the program to the sheriff’s department.
“Working in partnership with Dr. Ratcliff and Baylor Scott and White, we are able to provide the highest level of care and service to our communities within Bell County,” Reinhard said.