About 70 disc golfers are trying their hand in the DiscaHolics 10th annual Crosstown Throwdown in Temple and Belton this weekend, said Brandon Evans, a member of the Temple Disc Golf Association.
The open class played at Crossroads Park in Temple on Saturday morning and at Heritage Park in Belton that afternoon. Today, they will compete at Lions Park in Temple.
Shifting among the three parks, the B and C pool players got in two rounds of disc golf Saturday and will play their final round today.
“This is the first year we had three courses,” Evans said.
The Crossroads Park disc golf course has 27 holes, he said, but organizers cut nine holes. The length of each hole may run from 250 to 450 feet, he said, but some are near 1,000 feet.
Every player receives a player’s pack, he said, and the amateurs earn credits. The professionals compete for cash prizes and metal trophies in the shape of a longhorn. Disc golfers have the option to compete in their age division.
“Anybody can play in the open division,” he said. “You can’t play under your rating — that’s called sandbagging.”
Evans has been playing about seven years and is “right under the pro division.”
“I like the exercise,” he said. “You get scenery. There are a lot of places you can go to. You can play in wind, rain, snow — don’t play during lightning.”
On Saturday morning at Crossroads Park, Blake Whitehead of Georgetown, a pro disc golfer, said he was currently in first place. The returning champion from last year, he was 11 under par.
Any newcomers to the sport should take it slowly, he said.
“Don’t try to kill it — nice and smooth form,” he said. “For someone who just started, reps are everything. The more you throw, the more you learn.”
He can make the disc do a lot of things, he said.
“I throw rollers on the ground, backhand, forehand and tomahawk — that’s overhead. I call them weapons. Having all those throws makes me more confident in my ability to get the disc close to the basket.
“Get out and explore the sport,” he said. “It’s so much fun. You won’t regret it.”
Doug Ferrio of Springfield, Va., has been playing professional disc golf since 2017, but said he was having a bad day.
“I’m unfamiliar with the course,” he said. “I just got here two days ago. The courses are a little different.”
Putting is the best part of his game, he said. His van is full of disc golfing equipment, he said. He usually carries about 25 discs in his golf bag.
“They do different things,” he said.
Some of them go straight and some go right. The wider the rim the faster the disc goes, he said. At distances under 100 feet, he said, he would probably use his putter disc.
“You can skip it off the ground,” he said. It’s where the disc stops, not where it lands, he said.