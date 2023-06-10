Disc golf

Bryan Hudson of Round Rock sinks a putt during practice Saturday before the 10th annual Crosstown Throwdown PDGA B-Tier tournament at Lions Park in Temple.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

About 70 disc golfers are trying their hand in the DiscaHolics 10th annual Crosstown Throwdown in Temple and Belton this weekend, said Brandon Evans, a member of the Temple Disc Golf Association.

