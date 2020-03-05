Temple Police officers went a week ago on Feb. 28 to the Exxon gas station at 3002 Thornton Lane after three credit card skimmers were found in the pumps.
Police currently have no leads. People are advised to check their bank account if a credit or debit card were recently used at that location, spokesman Chris Christoff said.
While using an ATM or paying at a gas pump, remember the following:
Check the card reader, PIN pad and the surrounding area for any signs of tampering. If something looks or feels unusual, report it immediately.
Gently wiggle or pull on the card reader itself. A legitimate machine should not have any loose parts in this area.
Pay inside the establishment or with cash when possible. If paying with a debit card at a gas pump, avoid entering your PIN by selecting the credit option instead.
Keep a close watch over your bank account, and report any fraudulent activity as soon as possible.
If anyone has any information in reference to this case, please contact Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Information can also be sent to Bell County Crime Stoppers at bellcountycrimestoppers.com, through the P3tips App or by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477).