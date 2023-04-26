A tornado watch for Central Texas, including Bell, Coryell, Falls, Milam, McLennan and Williamson counties, is in effect until 10 p.m. tonight.
Tornado watch issued for Bell and other Central Texas counties until 10 p.m. tonight
