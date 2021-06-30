Temple Independent School District trustees approved Kasey Blomquist as Raye-Allen Elementary’s next principal during a special meeting on Tuesday.
The hire placed her at the top of 21 candidates.
“Dr. Blomquist brings a wealth of knowledge from both the secondary and elementary campuses, having served as a teacher, instructional coach and currently as the principal of Raye-Allen,” Donna Ward, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of human resources, said.
Blomquist — who graduated from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor with a bachelor of science in 1998, a master’s degree in educational administration in 2005 and a doctorate of education in 2021 — said she is ready to dive into the role.
“I want to thank the board ... I am so honored to be the next principal,” she said during the meeting. “I just want everybody to know that we will continue to do what we do, and that’s what’s best for kids.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said he is looking forward to watching Blomquist ascend from her role as assistant principal at Raye-Allen Elementary.
“We’re excited because Raye-Allen has done so well over the last several years,” he told the Telegram. “It’s one of the highest-performing elementary schools that we have in the district and Kacey’s been a big part of that.”
He added how Blomquist’s ability to welcome learning opportunities speaks volumes.
“She has reached the highest credential possible in school administration by receiving her doctorate, and to have that at the campus level is extraordinary,” he said.
The Temple ISD superintendent also noted how it is always beneficial to have a current campus administrator tapped for principal.
“It’s very important to the staff there to make sure they have continuity with their current success … and to continue moving in that trajectory,” he said. “Kasey brings that to the table. She knows the families, children and staff very well so we look forward to great things.”