BELTON — After an 8 a.m. church service, all exhibitors and cattle checked in by 11 a.m. Sunday for the 2023 Junior Beefmaster Breeders Association National Show and Convention at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
featured
Beefmaster convention showcasing a breed in high demand
Larry Causey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- A bridge over troubled water: New wider pedestrian crossing coming to Salado courtesy of brewery
- UPDATE: Suspect in custody after Temple Police find body
- UPDATE: State Highway 317 rollover accident leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured
- UPDATE: Slain Temple 16-year-old identified in shooting
- James E. Tranum, age 81, of Troy and Temple, died Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Michael P. Hagen, Sr, age 68, of Temple, died Tuesday
- Larry Dean Price, D.O., age 69, of Belton died Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Wendy Le Knecht, age 39, of Little River died Sunday, July 9, 2023
- UPDATE: Troy woman, 17-year-old dead in I-14 crash between Killeen and Copperas Cove
- USDA declares Bell, other Texas counties primary natural disaster areas