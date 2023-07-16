Beefmaster

Kayl Tassin of Sandy Hook, Miss., takes a close look Sunday at one of her animals entered in the 2023 Junior Beefmaster Breeders Association National Show in Belton.

 Larry Causey/Telegram

BELTON — After an 8 a.m. church service, all exhibitors and cattle checked in by 11 a.m. Sunday for the 2023 Junior Beefmaster Breeders Association National Show and Convention at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.

