BELTON — A Bell County judge decided Tuesday that virtual hearings for capital murder suspect Cedric Marks will not be allowed and future hearings must be held in a public courtroom.
The Tuesday hearing, held in the 146th District Court, was not livestreamed as Judge Fancy Jezek presided.
Two weeks ago, Jezek postponed her ruling on whether Marks’ hearings could be broadcast to the public via livestream so she could check with Information Technology and Life Size, the company Bell County uses to livestream virtual court cases.
Jezek ruled future hearings will be in the 146th District Court since it is the largest courtroom at the Bell County Justice Center and allows for social distancing rules, Michael White, one of Marks’ defense attorneys, said after the hearing.
Robert Cowie, one of Marks’ attorneys appointed by the Regional Public Defenders for Capital Cases office, objected two weeks ago to the lack of anonymity on Life Size. Cowie was also against livestreaming because Marks should have open court proceedings and virtual hearings don’t allow that, he argued to Jezek.
A public court hearing is mandated since there is potential for Life Size to provide user information to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.
The DA’s office has to provide unredacted discovery evidence covered in Texas Rules of Criminal Procedure 39.14, Article 39.14, which contains rules for documenting and recording discovery.
White said Marks can’t be given identifying or sensitive information presented at hearings.
District Attorney Henry Garza is seeking the death penalty for Marks since he is charged with capital murder of multiple persons. He allegedly killed Jenna Scott, 28, and Michael Swearingin, 32, both of Temple, on Jan. 3, 2019.
Other charges against Marks include burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony; tampering/destroying evidence to impair an investigation, along with his girlfriend, Maya Maxwell; and several misdemeanor offenses — all in connection with Scott.
Marks’ Bell County Jail bonds total more than $2 million, and Maxwell’s bonds total $750,000.