BELTON — Bell County officials will consider approving the tax abatement agreement for a Temple business today during their first meeting of the new year.
The abatement is for the $21 million expansion of Lock Joint Tube’s Temple manufacturing facility, which was approved by Temple in December. Bell County is needed to approve of the agreement because it is part of the Temple Economic Reinvestment Zone.
Expansion of the facility is expected to add 37,500 square feet to its existing space, allowing for more manufacturing area.
The company’s Temple facility is at 3601 Eberhardt Road, in the city’s industrial district. Other facilities owned by the company are in Ohio, Tennessee and Indiana, where it is based.
“Temple has a business-friendly environment that has enabled Lock Joint Tube to develop a strong foothold in the area with multiple expansions,” Mark Richner, plant manager for the company, said in December.
Expansion of the Temple facility also is expected to add more than 30 new positions, and double its local output capacity.
If the abatement is approved by the county and other members of the reinvestment zone, the company will save about $89,600 in Temple property taxes.
On Monday, Commissioners also will discuss the approval of a tax abatement agreement with Polmer LLC for the construction of a new data center in Temple.
Other items Commissioners will consider include awarding a contract to create a regional habitat conservation plan for the county and an agreement with Lee County for the housing of Bell County inmates.
The Commissioners Court meeting will start at 9 a.m. today in the Bell County Courthouse, 101 Central Ave. in Belton.