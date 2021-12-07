CAMERON — Milam County will remember victims of violent crime during a Tree of Angels ceremony next week.
The 23rd annual event, sponsored by the Milam County District Attorney’s Office, will be at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at the library on the second floor of the Milam County Courthouse, 102 S. Fannin Ave. in downtown Cameron.
“The Tree of Angels program is cerebrated each year across Texas and enable survivors of violent crime and victims’ families to place an angel ornament on a special Christmas tree in support of or in memory of their loved one,” the agency said in a news release. “This tradition started in 1991 in hopes that the blessings of the holiday season would comfort the victims and their families during this difficult time.”
Members of the armed services will also be honored and remembered. Military families are invited to attend and place an ornament on the tree.
“The public is invested to attend the ceremony to show their support for the victims and these families,” the district attorney’s office said. “Participants are asked to bring an angel ornament tagged with their first and last name of the person to be remembered or honored.
For those not able to attend the event, an ornament can be placed on the tree in their absence. Contact Lorena Banda at 254-697-7013 or email her at lbanda@milamcounty.net.
Refreshments will be served after the program.
Donations, which will assist with program expenses, may also be made to the Tree of Angels account at Buckholts State Bank in Cameron, Buckholts or Rogers.