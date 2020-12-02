BELTON — Debra Jacobs has a vision for Mount Zion United Methodist Church, a historically black church that is among the oldest congregations in Bell County and Texas.
The church — which can trace its origins back to 1828 — is working to restore its original sanctuary that was built in 1893. But it does not want to focus solely on its members for the project.
“We want to come together as a community and have Mount Zion be a beacon of light for the whole community,” Jacobs, a parishioner, said.
To show that support, the city of Belton backed Mount Zion’s effort seeking a $230,000 grant from the federal government. That potential funding would come from the National Park Service’s African American Civil Rights Preservation Grant.
“The grant covers things like physical improvements for projects that are on the national historic register,” said Bob van Til, the city’s grants and special projects coordinator.
Proposed repairs include fixing the roof, improving the exterior, painting and restoring doors and windows, and modernizing the building’s electric, air conditioning and fire suppression systems, according to the city.
This is the second time Mount Zion has sought the grant. It last applied for the grant in 2018.
“We just wanted to give it another shot because we think it’s very deserving,” Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter said.
Like that effort, van Til said the city’s partnership with Mount Zion, 218 N. Alexander St., is all about enhancing the community.
“The city thinks it’s very important in terms of the area that we’re in,” van Til said.
He pointed out that Belton has improved this area by turning the former segregated school into the Harris Community Center, where the City Council makes decisions; adding the Harris Community Park, splash pad and Nolan Creek Hike and Bike Trail; replacing homes; and building up infrastructure, such as streets.
“It’s one of the oldest African-American congregations in the state and certainly they have been in Belton for many, many years. They have been vital to that West Belton community during all this time,” the mayor said.
Mount Zion was the focal point of the neighborhood along Nolan Creek. In fact, it was one of the largest black neighborhoods in Bell County, according to the National Register of Historic Places.
Beside the city’s support, van Til hopes many of the same local officials who backed the grant effort in 2018 — such as U.S. Rep. John Carter, state Sen. Dawn Buckingham and state Rep. Hugh Shine — do so again.
The federal government is expected to announce grant recipients in the summer, van Til said.