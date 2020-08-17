BUCKHOLTS — The masked faces of students peered out of bus windows Monday afternoon after ending their first day of school this year during the coronavirus crisis.
Students in Milam County’s six school districts — Buckholts, Cameron, Rockdale, Thorndale, Milano and Gause — are reopening while trying to balance education with the ongoing pandemic. All of the county’s districts are expected to be in class by Thursday.
Joe Oliver, superintendent of Buckholts Independent School District, said despite the pandemic this year’s first day has been free of problems for his district.
“All of our staff has really stepped it and have done a great job this morning,” Oliver said. “First days of school are always hectic and this is probably as smooth of a beginning of a first day that I have had in 43 starts as a professional educator. I have been really pleased with our students and our staff on how the morning has gone so far.”
Rockdale and Gause school districts both had their first day of classes last Thursday, with both the Buckholts and Thorndale districts beginning Monday.
Cameron ISD will start Wednesday, followed by Milano ISD on Thursday.
Oliver said his district saw just over 100 kids attend classes Monday, with the remaining students mostly working from home. He said his district has about 140 students in elementary, middle school and high school classes. Most classes have about 10 students each.
The low number of students per class has helped with social distancing, Buckholts agriculture teacher Randy Lund said.
Lund said having a new situation that neither teachers nor students have ever experienced has made him and other teachers try and look for solutions to various issues.
“Nobody has experienced anything like this,” Lund said. “We did a couple of mask breaks when I could see that the students were getting ready and getting restless with them.”
Rockdale ISD Superintendent Denise Monzingo said her district, which has about 1,500 students, is harder to socially distance.
Monzingo said classes, separated into those for online learning and those in person, have went forward without issues. About 65 percent of students in the district have decided to attend classes in person, she said, while the remained has worked from home.
While Cameron ISD has not started classes yet, Superintendent Kevin Sprinkles said the district has been preparing for a mix of in-person classes and online learning since the spring.
About 80 percent of Cameron’s 1,730 students are expected to return in person.
Sprinkles said teachers in the district will split their time between both online and in-person classes while looking at ways to improve.
“We will be very interested to hear from other nearby districts regarding their first few days,” Sprinkles said. “Any information we can gather that would help us improve our plan or offer a better experience for our students will be welcomed.”