CAMERON — A 49-year-old Milano man was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty.
John Paul Murphy was sentenced by Judge John W. Youngblood in the 20th District Court of Milam County, Milam County District Attorney Bill Torrey said in a news release.
Murphy was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony. He will be incarcerated at a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison, the release said.
The case was prosecuted by First Assistant District Attorney Brian Price.