Two years ago, Brad Buckley intently watched a laptop on a table at the Bell County Expo Center.
His supporters and campaign staff clustered around him, jotting down numbers and doing quick math in notebooks. They broke out their iPhones and opened the calculator app to double check their calculations.
The Salado Republican’s opponent in the race for Texas House District 54 was Kathy Richerson, a Democrat with virtually no name recognition and next to nothing in her campaign coffers.
Still, the numbers were tight.
Buckley ultimately prevailed and won his first term in the Legislature in a 7.6 percentage point victory.
“What I was looking at was, ‘Wow, what an opportunity to serve but also understanding it’s a large district and parts of the communities didn’t know me well,’” Buckley said, recalling what went through his mind as his race came down to wire on Nov. 6, 2018. “This time having a record of accomplishment and being able to be the incumbent and spend time in those communities, I feel like we’re much better positioned to be successful because we have worked very hard at having a servant’s heart and being a public servant.”
This year will be unlike 2018.
The white first-term legislator’s challenger is U.S. Army veteran KeKe Williams, a black Harker Heights Democrat who outraised him in the first six months of the year, attracted state and national attention — including the support of former President Barack Obama — and would be the first woman veteran to serve in the state House.
“I am running to be the voice for the everyday families in our community, not special interests,” Williams, 47, said. “I served our country in the U.S. Army for 24 years and I think we need politicians who are willing to put party politics aside and come together to solve big problems facing our state and our community.”
Seat’s recent history
The district has not sent a Democrat to Austin since 1994 when then-state Rep. Layton Black, D-Goldwaithe, won his final term in the House. Starting with the election of Suzanna Hupp, a survivor of the 1991 Luby’s shooting in Killeen, in 1996, the GOP has tightly controlled this seat for 24 years.
Buckley, 54, intends to keep it that way — at least for two more years.
“I think the main thing is taking our message and letting people understand that next session is going to be a challenging session,” the legislator said. “The experience that I gained last session will be vital to keeping the gains that we made.”
Democrats sense an opportunity to pick up District 54 — and possibly win control of the state House, too. The Texas Democratic Party identified it as one of 22 seats it may be able to flip and gain control of the House. Democrats only need to win nine Republican seats — plus keep all of theirs — to take over the House.
“In 2018, 17 Texas state House Republicans won their seats by less than 10 points, including House District 54. I think the same factors that made House District 54 competitive two years ago exist today,” Williams said, explaining that Central Texans want responsive elected officials who push for solutions on affordable health care, provide safe and high-quality schools and solve increasing property tax bills. “People want a change.”
Buckley’s 7.6 point margin of victory in 2018 contributes to the Democrats’ strategy. Another factor? Democrat Beto O’Rourke’s 1.16 percentage point loss to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in District 54.
“House District 54 is a winnable seat for Democrats, and Republicans know this. That is why the district is so badly gerrymandered,” Chris Rosenberg, Bell County Democratic Party chairman, said. “Democrats want fair maps so that voters choose their politicians rather than politicians choosing their voters.”
While the Democrats have renewed optimism about this seat, neither side will go down without a fight.
“The battle has just begun,” Nancy Boston, Bell County Republican Party chairman, said at an early September rally for Buckley in Salado.
Turnout key to winning
District 54 likely will come down to the wire on Nov. 3. Turnout may be the deciding factor.
The Bell County portion of the district likely will be hotly contested — and very well could decide whether Buckley or Williams goes to the Texas Capitol in January.
In 2018, nearly 41.3 percent of the 99,153 registered voters in the Bell County portion of District 54 showed up at a polling place. Put another way: 40,935 residents cast a ballot — 20,002 of whom picked Buckley while 20,933 cast their ballots for Richerson.
Last election, the four Bell County voting precincts in the district with the highest number of registered voters voted for the Democrat. A combined 30,081 people were registered to vote yet only 11,970 votes were cast.
Buckley won the six precincts with the highest turnout — ranging between 47.28 percent up to 67.19 percent. Those precincts had 18,542 registered voters and saw 10,426 people show up at the polls.
On the flip side, the eight precincts with the lowest voter turnout — spanning from 31.19 percent to 36.26 percent — voted for the Democrat two years ago. There were 46,246 registered voters in those precincts — 15,577 ballots were cast.
Both political parties are focused on registering more voters and getting their side motivated to vote.
Democrats have been holding voter registration drives and is in constant contact via phone calls and texts with local voters, Rosenberg said.
Boston said the GOP has a coordinated campaign between the state and national parties and the re-election campaigns of U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and U.S. Rep. John Carter to register more voters and get them to vote for Republicans.
As for the Lampasas County section of District 54, it likely will remain with Buckley.
Last election, Buckley won 80.9 percent of Lampasas voters. The Republican got 6,035 votes. A total of 7,459 voters in Lampasas County cast a ballot in 2018. That amounts to a turnout of 52.9 percent.
Redistricting major factor
The looming redrawing of the state’s political maps is making this race competitive. Democrats and Republicans acknowledge that.
The GOP-backed Leading Texas Forward PAC and the Democratic super PAC Forward Majority are just two of the political action committees that plan to pour dollars into District 54 to ensure their candidate wins.
Earlier this month, Leading Texas Forward announced an initial investment of $670,000 to protect incumbent House Republicans. State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, is on the committee’s board. The Republican PAC plans to invest money in Buckley’s bid, Shine said.
“That race is one of 15 races that we are supporting in the general election cycle to try to preserve and protect the Republican majority in the House,” the Temple legislator said.
Forward Majority, a super PAC supported by national Democrats, plans to spend $6.2 million in 18 state House races, including District 54, The Texas Tribune reported.
“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to establish a Democratic majority ahead of redistricting and cement Texas’ status as the biggest battleground state in the country,” Forward Majority spokesman Ben Wexler-Waite told the Tribune in a statement.
Money matters
Shine is confident Buckley will win a second term, but recognized it will be tough.
“I know it will be a very spirited race, and I think the bottom line will be determined by how much money the Democrats pour into the campaign for their candidate and how much we’re able to raise and put forward to Brad’s campaign,” Shine said.
To boost his fellow Bell County legislator’s campaign, the Temple Republican said he has asked his supporters to raise $30,000 and Leading Texas Forward has plans to invest another $50,000 into the race.
Williams outraised Buckley during the first six months of the year, according to campaign finance reports. She brought in $66,107 to Buckley’s $33,045.
While the Harker Heights Democrat had that edge, her opponent has a cash-on-hand advantage. Buckley had $77,729 in his coffers while Williams had $26,165, according to July 15 campaign finance reports.
Neither candidate faced a primary opponent earlier this year.
Buckley, Williams confident
The Legislature will have a plethora of issues — from the budget and redistricting to continuing to reform school finance and property taxes — to wrangle with starting in January.
“All those things are going to be on the table — and it’s going to take experience to do that,” Buckley said. “When you take that message of experience to folks and they really understand just what we accomplished, they are very adamant about sending me back to a second term.”
Williams, though, said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought many challenges — and current leadership has not stepped up to meet them. That, she said, has pushed many Texans to consider their options this election.
“Change is in the air in Texas. With the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic downturn and a reckoning over long-standing issues of racial justice, Texans are looking for leadership,” Williams said. “I talk to residents about access to affordable health care, economic security, safe schools for our kids, and equal opportunity for all Texans, and they are responding. Texans are ready for that kind of change, and I believe we will prevail in November.”