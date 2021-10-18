State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, said redistricting proposals in Texas could be “in jeopardy.”
“There’s a lot of concern on the House floor right now, as to whether or not we’re going to be successful in the congressional side of redistricting completed,” Shine told the Telegram. “Tomorrow’s the last day of the session … so we’re under a time constraint to get that finished.”
Although Killeen is currently unified under state House District 54, its newly proposed “doughnut” shape would split Killeen residents with House District 55 — a transition that could impact future elections.
Shine, like others in the state House, was actively awaiting a conference committee report.
“I don’t think we’re going to see that till later on this evening … so it may be in the early hours tomorrow morning before we finish work here,” Shine said.
However, Shine — who was previously in favor of House District 55 remaining intact — stressed how he and his colleagues worked diligently throughout the redistricting process.
“We worked to preserve how House District 55 has existed … since our Census numbers did not require us to gain or lose constituents,” Shine said. “I want to give a heartfelt thanks to all leadership in our community and our constituents, who testified on our behalf in trying to preserve House District 55 as it was.”
The Temple legislator added how he and his constituents strived to keep Bell County’s “communities of interest” intact, while exploring alternative measures to preserve rural communities.
Although Shine said most communities within House District 55 will remain intact, many rural communities in the surrounding areas will not.
“This (map) isn’t my first choice, but it was better than some proposed alternatives that completely split Temple and Belton in half,” he said. “We had 17 hours of debate and this is the map that the (House Redistricting Committee) approved.”
Yet Ken Wilkerson — a councilman at-large for the city of Killeen — referred to the proposal as “a bold and uncloseted attempt” to tell Killeen residents that they do not matter.
“This proposed map is an embarrassing, ridiculous example of what Texas legislators think of 153,000 people that do not look, live or think like the power brokers they associate with,” Wilkerson, who is black, said in an email to the Texas Tribune.
Gary Bledsoe, president of the Texas NAACP, agreed.
“This strange-shaped doughnut denies folks their voting rights,” Bledsoe told the Texas Tribune. “The only motivation for chopping Killeen up is that (if they didn’t), African-Americans and Latinos would be able to elect the candidate of their choice.”
During the 2020 presidential election, House District 54, represented by state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, favored Donald Trump by only 0.1 percentage points.
But the new shape — if voting patterns remain the same in future elections — would push House District 55 further Republican by nearly 7 percentage points, according to reporting by the Texas Tribune.
Shine, however, stressed how he is eager to serve his updated district.
“Bell County has been my home since I was first stationed at Fort Hood in 1977 … and that is why I remain committed to serving the folks in House District 55,” Shine said. “To me, serving your constituents is the most important element. I’m going to miss those who won’t be in House District 55 anymore … but we look forward to serving the newly added (residents).”
He plans to still be accessible.
“We’ve told everyone that I’m still here,” Shine said. “You still have my phone number … and I’ll look forward to continuing to serve Bell County as a whole.”
Upcoming legislative update
Roscoe Harrison, the pastor at Eighth Street Baptist Church in Temple, told the Telegram that Shine will give another legislative update about redistricting to the Kiwanis Club of Temple on Tuesday.
However, that legislative update is dependent on how redistricting progress continues to unfold in Austin on Tuesday.
“We may have to be in session tomorrow,” Shine said. “If that’s the case, it’ll interfere with me being able to speak to the Kiwanis Club.”
Bell County redistricting
The deadline for redistricting in Texas also is nearing for Bell County.
Earlier this month, the Bell County Commissioners Court highlighted that country districts — which may need to be redistricted this year — include those for the Commissioners Court, Justice of the Peace and constables.
Temple resident Jose Martinez, who is concerned about the representation locally, believes redistricting will put more white people in positions to be elected — an advantage he said Hispanics and blacks won’t have.
“The attitude is that is eventually going to backfire and the demographics are going to change and catch up with them,” Martinez said during a meeting about the representation of minorities locally. “But, the question is when.”
Commissioners continued to discuss redistricting on Monday, when Bell County Judge David Blackburn led a briefing and discussion during a workshop.
Staff writer Shane Monaco contributed to this report.