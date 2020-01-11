BELTON — Phoenix Maynor is a budding businessman.
He can be seen selling his art downtown during Belton Market Days, a monthly event during which local vendors sell their products. Phoenix will even go booth to booth to sell his art.
He has a good reason for doing it, too.
“I want to buy video games so I can have more things on YouTube — and more Nerf guns,” Phoenix said.
Phoenix — who is 8½, as he likes to point out — is a third-grader at Miller Heights Elementary. He likes to draw and paint.
“Because it’s fun and it makes me creative,” he said. “It’s fun to be creative, and I like to do it.”
Phoenix started selling his work when he would tag along with his mom, Louise Maynor, to art shows. Louise is a professional photographer and graphic designer.
“When he saw me doing my art shows … he wanted a way to make money to buy things at the show,” Louise said. “He started doing original drawings and selling his original drawings, then turning around at the market and buying things at the market.”
All three of Louise’s children are creative. Sylas, a first-grader, is a promising artist while Judith, who has not started school yet, is just beginning to flex her creative skills, Louise said.
Phoenix, though, sticks out because of his business acumen.
“It feels good to have a kid that is creative — super creative — but also a kid that’s really business-minded.” she said. “I feel like having my own business — and that’s how my income comes in — shows that it’s possible to have your own business even from a very early age.”
Phoenix has sold a few of his paintings. One Louise remembered was a piece that featured a zombie taco.
“That woman, when she bought it, she felt inspired,” Phoenix said.
Louise and Phoenix’s father, Chad Maynor, encourage all of their children to be creative.
“It’s kind of the answer to when chaos starts exploding in the house,” Louise said. “I’m like, ‘OK — hold on a minute. Go sit down and do something, make something.’ They stop fighting. They have fun.”
Louise and Chad, who is in the National Guard, give their children journals in which they can draw.
“I’ve always kept journals for the kids as a way to continue their art and to keep their art organized. These are a couple of journals that I’ve brought with me,” Lousie said, thumbing through a notebook. “This might be his second one. It started out as a field guide as a way to learn about bugs, color and draw.”
The journals, she said, reflect Phoenix’s creativity journey.
Early journals are filled with his scribbles and drawings from his parents. Later journals are filled with his own drawings. Some are original and others reflect the shows he watches and video games he plays, such as the popular online multiplayer game “Fortnite” and “Pokémon.”
“I really like looking at the evolution of his stuff, and picking out ideas that are really creative,” Louise said.
Phoenix plans to expand his business into another medium.
“This summer we kind of played with the idea of starting him up a YouTube channel,” Louise said, adding they’re thinking about giving Phoenix his own brand focused on the outdoors. “Because we do lots of outdoor stuff — hunting, fishing, just hiking — and he really liked it.”
Phoenix already is coming up with various merchandise ideas for when his YouTube channel eventually launches. He wants to use “Pizza Steve” — one of his original drawings — for some of his future merchandise.
“Do you want to sell Pizza Steve T-shirts?” Louise asked her son.
“Yeaaaaah!” he said.