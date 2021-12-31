Central Texans were fascinated with the saga of two Jody’s restaurants that operated across the street from each other in Temple for more than 30 years.
The end of the era, first reported by the Temple Daily Telegram in February, was the top article of 2021 for online readers at tdtnews. com.
The Old Jody’s and Jody’s Family Restaurant operated for decades until the closure of Jody’s Family Restaurant.
Doug Franks, the owner of the restaurant, had taken over from his father Jody, who operated the second restaurant after opening it in 1984.
The two restaurants, in the 1200 and 1300 blocks of First Street in Temple, were separated only by Avenue M for decades. The Old Jody’s is the surviving business.
Soup-throwing arrest
Second on the list: the soup-throwing actions of a Temple woman in a viral video landed her in jail in November.
Amanda Martinez, 31, was arrested and charged with assault that causes bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor, after allegedly throwing soup at a local restaurant’s employee’s face.
If convicted, Martinez could face up to a year in jail and $4,000 in fines.
The arrest stemmed from an incident on Nov. 7 at Sol De Jalisco restaurant at 4201 S. General Bruce Drive, where Martinez allegedly assaulted an employee.
Abbott MLB boycott
In April, Gov. Greg Abbott announced he would not throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Texas Rangers’ home opening game and would boycott any other Major League Baseball events, citing the league’s decision to pull its All-Star Game from Georgia in response to new voting laws there.
Man no-billed in shooting death
In September, Temple resident August Sanders — jailed for more than two months on a murder charge — walked out of the Bell County Jail as a free man after grand jurors believed his claim of self-defense that was supported by new evidence.
Sanders was no-billed on the murder charge filed by Temple Police in the July 17 slaying of Dewayne Hambrick, 48.
“I’m blessed,” Sanders told the Telegram in an exclusive interview outside the jail. “I do feel remorse for the (Hambrick) family and I do apologize to the family.”
New evidence in the case affected the first-degree felony charge against Sanders, the Bell County District Attorney’s Office said.
Federal raid in Temple
The fifth most popular online Telegram article was the April raid by Temple Police and federal authorities at a home on FM 2271 near the Miller Springs Nature Center. The raid occurred in the 1200 block of FM 2271 in Temple, a few feet away from the nature center entrance near Lake Belton.
Bell COVID-19 transmission
Sixth on the list was the January announcement that Bell County was classified as having “severe uncontrolled community transmission” of COVID-19 as its second shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine was delayed.
Baylor Scott & White outsourcing
No. 7 on the list was the announcement by Baylor Scott & White Health that it would outsource and retrain 1,700 employees — the system’s third such jobs announcement since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The company — the state’s largest not-for-profit hospital system — said it would transition about two-thirds of the employees to new jobs, with the rest of the positions being eliminated. The goal of the restructuring will be an attempt to focus on the company’s core health care business.
Belton High student sexual assault charge
In September, a Belton High School student was jailed after being accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
Louis Galvan, 17, is charged with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony. He was enrolled as a junior at Belton High School, but had not attended classes at the campus in 2021, Belton ISD spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said.
On April 14, Belton officers were dispatched to a local hotel when a woman told police her 13-year-old daughter ran away from home and was found in a hotel room with Galvan.
Death of Belton High teacher
The death of a Belton High School teacher from COVID-19 made the list.
Lisa Austin, 53, was hired by Belton ISD in August as a family and consumer science teacher. Austin was a wife and mother of three, the district said.
“Although Mrs. Austin took leave before our students started school, her impact on students and families in the Bell County area was significant,” Ben Smith, principal of Belton High School, said.
Federal payroll scheme indictments
No. 10 on the list was the Telegram’s article about a Salado woman and others indicted in a $1.4 million payroll scheme that federal officials announced in April.
Veronica Rios, 42, of Salado is charged with 18 counts of wire fraud in connection to the scheme to defraud two transportation companies.
Five others from the San Antonio area are charged. They are: Mario Martinez, 48, of Von Ormy; and Pedro Guillen, 48; Guadalupe Alsidez, 47; Amanda Hernandez, 23; and Maira Vargas, 37, all of San Antonio. They allegedly defrauded the transportation companies of over $1.4 million in the payroll scheme.
The indictment said Rios processed payroll for the companies, and in 2017, started overpaying employees in exchange for some of the money. Rios also added non-employees to the payroll and she also received part of those payments, according to the indictment.