Second in a series about a shortage in health care professionals that Texas faces.
It’s a tale of two medical schools — one leaving Temple, the other soon to arrive. Both have a common goal, and that’s to train doctors to help fill a growing void.
Texas Health & Human Services projects a shortfall of 10,330 physicians by 2032, and the state is turning to medical colleges to train new doctors.
Both Texas A&M Medical School and Baylor College of Medicine have answered the call, and both plan to increase the number of new physicians they train through alliances with Baylor Scott & White Health.
“We believe these long-term partnerships will ensure that our patients will have access to breakthrough medical discoveries and cutting-edge treatment from world-class physicians for generations to come,” said Peter McCanna, president of Baylor Scott & White.
Earlier this year, Baylor Scott & White and Houston-based Baylor College of Medicine announced a new partnership that will bring a four-year medical school to Temple for the fall 2023 semester, according to Dr. Paul Klotman, president of Baylor College of Medicine.
“We’re actively planning and building a foundation for the Temple campus,” he said. “This will give us the opportunity to train more doctors to help solve the state’s doctor shortage.”
Texas has a shortage of nearly 5,000 primary care doctors and has the nation’s 47th-worst ratio of doctors per person, he said.
Klotman said Baylor College of Medicine will offer the same curriculum in Temple that it does at its main campus in Houston.
“Our first class in Temple will consist of 40 students,” Klotman said. “We will add 40 every year until we reach our capacity of 160.”
Klotman said the Houston campus has 186 students per class, and the Temple campus will give the school a total of 226 medical students every year.
“We will have no trouble filling the Temple campus with students,” he said. “Right now we get about 7,000 applications every year. Temple gives us the opportunity to train more quality doctors.”
Klotman said Jennifer Christner will continue to be the dean of Baylor College of Medicine. Dr. Alejandro “Alex” Arroliga, chief medical officer at Baylor Scott & White Health, was named regional dean of Baylor College of Medicine’s Temple campus recently.
Both Klotman and McCanna said increasing the number Texas physicians is essential and must be a group effort, they said.
The new Baylor Medical College campus will replace Texas A&M’s medical school campus in Temple. The Baylor Scott & White hospital in Temple was one of six clinical rotation sites for the Texas A&M medical school. Aggie med students receive first- and second-year classroom instruction in College Station before spending their third and fourth years in hospital settings.
A&M is leaving Temple to increase its presence at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas and at Texas Medical Center in Houston.
“This collaboration leverages our strengths to develop an innovative health-care workforce to deliver the next generation of high-value care,” said John Sharp, chancellor of the Texas A&M University System. “I am excited to see this relationship grow and continue to flourish.”
Part of the Baylor Scott & White affiliation will be a major expansion of the Texas A&M Health Dallas campus. In 2021, more than 200 Texas A&M University College of Medicine students trained at Baylor Scott & White Health facilities. An expanded Dallas campus will allow A&M to train more than 300 students per year.
