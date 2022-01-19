At least 10 local school board and City Council seats are now up for grabs in Bell County as filing for local races open.
Wednesday is the first day candidates can choose to throw their hat into the ring for a variety of local municipal races set to take place this year on May 7. Residents will have until Feb. 18 to fill out paperwork needed to appear on local ballots, according to the Texas Secretary of State.
Multiple seats in Temple and Belton are open for challengers, with candidates able to file online or in person.
This year the city of Temple will see two seats on its City Council open up. The two seats include District 1, which is represented by Jessica Walker, and District 4, which has Wendell Williams.
In the past week, both Temple candidates have already announced that they will seek reelection for their positions.
Two seats on the Temple Independent School District school board will also be up for grabs. Incumbents for the two districts are Virginia Suarez, representing District 1, and Shannon Gowan, representing District 6.
Belton ISD has three open seats this year, with each term being three years.
The three seats for the school district include Area 1, Area 3 and Area 5, represented by Jeff Norwood, Suzanne McDonald and Manuel Alcozer respectively.
The city of Belton also has three openings this year as the city transitions to its new place based election system. The new system was approved in 2020 by voters, allowing the City Council to pick the mayor from seven Council members.
Up for reelection this year are Daniel Bucher for Place 5, Guy O’Banion for Place 7 and current mayor Wayne Carpenter for Place 6.
Those who plan to run, write-in or otherwise, will need to file their personal financial statements no later than 5 p.m. on March 10.
Candidates will also need to submit a pre-election report of contributions and expenditures on April 27, with a final version due by July 15.
Early voting this year will be held from April 25 to May 3, with voters wanting to mail in their ballots needing to do so no later than April 26.