CAMERON — After receiving high praises from the judges last week, Cameron singer and musician Cecil Ray is moving on to the next round of the television show “American Idol.”
Ray, 20, received a yes from all three judges after singing “Talkin’ Tennessee,” allowing him to move on to the second stage of the musical competition — Hollywood week. Ray goes by a stage name — his real name is Cecil Baker.
Judge and singer Katy Perry told Ray that he was “a fireball” and reminded her of a country version of Justin Bieber.
Judge Lionel Richie told Ray that the three-judge panel, including Perry and Luke Bryan, could see his potential.
“Sometimes in your career, people can see your potential before you can see your potential,” said Richie, performer of several No. 1 hits. “You have no idea, in your rawness, what it is that you have.”
Competing in front of the judges for the first time, Ray said he was nervous seeing all of the cameras and staff members, and knowing millions around the country would see his performance.
Due to this, Ray said he had trouble figuring out what to do with his hands while singing, something the judges pointed out.
“Cecil Ray, I think you are absolute perfection, you are what we are about here at ‘American Idol,’” country star Bryan said. “If you can start chilling out, because your voice is really distinctive, and interesting, and really good enough to potentially do really well in this competition. We always want this male country kid slot, and you might be the best we have seen this year in this slot, in my opinion.”
Ray told judges on the show that a big part of why he was competing was to give his daughter, Emilia Jade Lopez, a better life than what he has had.
While Ray knows both how to sing and play the guitar, being taught from an early age, he said he chose to sing with an accompanist for the first round. He said this was partially due to his accompanist being a studio recording musician for Bruno Mars.
The entire experience was life changing, Ray said, being able to experience so many new things such as flying on a plane and visiting Los Angeles.
“I was pretty much lost in thought whenever I was standing on stage and getting feedback from the judges,” Ray said. “Everything that they were telling me was like everything I needed to hear.”