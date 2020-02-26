A 21-year-old Temple man was previously indicted on four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Shane Zachary Sowers was arrested Tuesday by Bell County deputies and was in the Bell County Jail with a $75,000 bond.
The indictment indicated two girls, both younger than 17 years of age, were sexually assaulted three times — once in 2014 and twice in November 2015.
The offense is a first-degree felony. If he’s found guilty, Sowers could be sentenced to between five and 99 years or life in prison, according to the Texas Penal Code.