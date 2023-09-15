Now that’s a big gulp.
Parched lawns look a bit better after soaking up days of rain, including at least .84 inches of rain in Temple on Friday — the most all summer.
The notable rain amounts recorded by the National Weather Service prompted Bell County Judge David Blackburn on Friday to lift the county’s burn ban since some areas received more than an inch of rain over the last three days.
The ban, effective immediately, makes it legal to conduct outdoor burning in unincorporated portions of the county.
Thunderstorms filled Bell County skies on Friday morning as significant amounts of rain were recorded by NWS throughout the county, including more than inch of rain at Killeen’s Skylark Field.
Friday’s rain in Temple was the most since June when .79 inches of rain was recorded. Temple’s wettest day of 2023 was on April 20, when 2.07 inches was recorded at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport, weather data shows.
Water collected on many local streets, splashing as motorists drove through puddles. Some weather-related accidents were reported, including a multi-vehicle collision at Central Avenue and 31st Street in Temple.
“Rain chances will linger across North and Central TX through the weekend,” the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office said in a social media post. “The best potential for greater than 1 inch of additional rainfall will generally be confined to locations west of I-35 with the highest rain chances late Friday into Saturday afternoon.”
The National Weather Service said beneficial rainfall fell across a good portion of the region on Thursday, with some locations between Stephenville and Lake Whitney receiving three to five inches of rain.
“The drought isn’t over, but this will help!” NWS said.
Bell County’s two reservoirs were aided by the rainfall, which helped stop daily decreases in water levels, according to state water data.
On Friday, Lake Belton was 56.8% full, the same amount recorded on Thursday. A week ago, the lake was 57.4% full, data from the Texas Water Development Board showed.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake also benefited from rain. That reservoir was 58% full Friday, also the same amount as recorded on Thursday. The lake was 58.6% full a week ago.
Drought conditions, county burns
Exceptional drought, the highest level, continues in Central and East Texas as a large swath grew across the state, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map released Thursday.
Bell, Milam, Lampasas, Coryell, McLennan and Williamson are among the Texas counties still facing exceptional drought conditions.
“A 1-category degradation was warranted for southeastern Oklahoma and parts of Texas due to the prolonged excessive heat this summer and lack of adequate precipitation,” the drought map said in its summary Thursday.
The rainfall this week aided in lifting the county burn ban, which was adopted on Sept. 5, and was set to expire on Oct. 2.
The Bell County Commissioners Court will revisit the burn ban at their meeting on Monday.
While the burn ban is lifted, Bell County residents are still required to report burns by calling 254-933-5555.
“This practice not only informs individuals of Texas laws around burning, but it also ensures that area fire department personnel are not mistakenly deployed to planned burns,” the county said in a news release.
Weather forecast
More rain is expected on Saturday as there is a 60% chance of precipitation, mostly before 11 a.m., according to the weather service.
A thunderstorm is possible between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., then there will be another chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 87.
“New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms,” the National Weather Service said.
There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday with storms forecast before 8 a.m.
Skies will be mostly sunny on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures expected in the low 90s and low temperatures in the high 60s.
Rain chances of 20% are forecast Thursday night through Friday next week with highs inching up to near 95.