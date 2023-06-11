Backroads Juneteenth

Captured after an attempt to flee from slavery in about 1863, a young man stands for a photograph next to a wall. His tattered clothes nearly fall off his thin body, but his expression remains defiant. The photo is titled, “War Contraband.”

 Library of Congress

Here in Bell County, folks are quick to recall the story of Jeff Hamilton (1840-1941) of Belton, former enslaved servant of Gen. Sam Houston who remained loyal to his former master even after Houston’s death.

