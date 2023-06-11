Here in Bell County, folks are quick to recall the story of Jeff Hamilton (1840-1941) of Belton, former enslaved servant of Gen. Sam Houston who remained loyal to his former master even after Houston’s death.
But what about Tom Blue (?-1910), another of Houston’s slaves who escaped to Mexico and freedom?
For those enslaved in Texas, the escape route pointed to Mexico, often a perilous trail to certain death. And just like their murky byways, the stories of fleeing slaves twisted and turned unpredictably — sometimes to freedom and others, unknown hardships.
This coming weekend, as Juneteenth celebrations are staged throughout the county, centerpiece of all gatherings will be the rereading of General Order No. 3, announced on June 19, 1865, which read, “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. …”
To honor the meaning and legacy of Juneteenth, the Bell County Museum is sponsoring a free public program featuring the Rev. George Harrison, brother of the late Rev. Roscoe C. Harrison.
The program will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton.
Harrison’s talk will center on the history and meaning of Juneteenth, and tributes to Harriet Tubman and other notable black Americans.
Over this and the past century, typical Juneteenth celebrations have included prayer and religious services, speeches, educational events, family gatherings and picnics, and festivals with music, food and dancing.
The dark truth remains: Behind each song and victorious cheer lie unwritten stories of those who thirsted for freedom and white masters who demanded return of their “property.”
For the successful few, such as Tom Blue, they found work as free people in Mexico; for others, the heat and hunger of the West Texas desert was certain death. Many surrendered along the trip, only to be returned to their masters and severely whipped for their attempts.
By 1860, Bell County had a 4,799 population and 1,004 slaves — meaning 25% of the county’s residents were in bondage, but records are unclear how many slaves escaped. While Texas counted 30,000 enslaved people in 1845, the Census lists 58,161 enslaved blacks by 1850. The number had increased to 182,566 by 1860.
To enslaved people, Mexico seemed so close and yet so far. Mexico had its own sordid history of slavery, finally abolishing the practice totally in 1837, a year after Texas’ independence.
The Texas escape routes were not identical to the ones found in the northeastern states, where “underground railroad passengers” from slave states stopped when they reached a free state, thanks to abolitionists who organized routes and systems of safe houses. After 1850, most escaping slaves traveled to Canada, where they were assured freedom.
Texas had no clear routes of escape and no organized system of safe houses such as those in the northeastern U.S., said Alice Baumgartner, author “South to Freedom: Runaway Slaves to Mexico and the Road to the Civil War” (Hatchette Books, 2020), although some sympathetic Hispanic and Native American householders would offer food and brief lodging at their own peril.
Baumgartner estimates that up to 10,000 slaves escaped from Texas and Louisiana to Mexico, compared to the estimated 35,000 who successfully escaped via the northeastern U.S. “underground railroad.”
The simple truth: For those in slave states, Mexico was closer than Canada, according to Rogers native and historian, Ron Tyler.
“Most citizens accepted the loss of their slaves as a hazard of keeping them in Texas,” Tyler said. “Yet, Texans did not complain as loudly as the residents of the deep Southern states, although the loss from Texas masters was great.”
Nevertheless, Texas planters frequently advertised for rewards and information about their escaped “property.”
The anti-secessionist newspaper, the Belton Independent, frequently ran advertisements concerning runaways and rewards. Even church-related papers such as the Texas Presbyterian printed advertisements seeking returns of runaways.
Because of slaves’ economic value, owners posted generous rewards for capturing runaways. The average price, regardless of age, sex or condition, rose from approximately $400 in 1850 to nearly $800 by 1860. Skilled slaves such as blacksmiths often were valued at more than $2,000. In comparison, good Texas cotton land could be bought for as little as $6 an acre.
Among the frequent advertisers were John Yancy (1815-1868) of Belton, Elijah Sterling Clack Robertson (1820-1879) of Salado and John Henry Brown (1820-1895) of Belton.
In 1855, Robertson, owner of more than two dozen slaves, offered $50 for a runaway named Berry, age 28, who was heading to Mexico on foot. In 1858, Brown offered $100 for John, 29, described as “a sensible Negro and reads a little.”
In September 1858, an enslaved man, Claiborne, 35, ran away from Yancy’s farm.
Traveling with Claiborne were a woman, age 25, and a 1-year-old child. The trio had only lightweight summer clothes on their backs.
Researchers for the Texas Runaway Slave Project launched by Stephen F. Austin State University have been working for several years to document these Texas runaways by indexing more than 10,000 issues of Texas newspapers published prior to 1865.
Surveys of these newspaper ads and other records indicate another big difference between Texas escapees to Mexico compared to those of the Northeast.
Those heading to Mexico tended to be young men in their late 20s without family ties escaping alone. Those who left in groups tended to escape with other unattached young men, according to studies by Damian Alan Pargas, author of “Freedom Seekers: Fugitive Slaves in North America” (Cambridge University Press, 2021).
In other words, they had nothing to lose and everything to gain.
