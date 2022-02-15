Bell County saw more people come out Tuesday than on Monday for early voting in the statewide primary election.
The county’s election department reported 2,131 people have voted so far this year. On Tuesday, 1,203 voters from across the county came out to vote at any of the six voting locations.
Officials updated the number of ballots cast on Monday, adding 100, going from 828 ballots to 928.
The Bell County Annex in Belton, 550 E. Second Ave., saw 311 voters cast a ballot Tuesday. Of those ballots, 57 were in the Democratic primary and 254 were in the Republican primary.
The Temple Independent School District Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way in Temple, had 249 ballots cast with 45 by Democrats and 204 by Republicans.
The Salado Church of Christ, 2717 N. Stagecoach Road in Salado, saw 268 total ballots with 11 from Democrats and 118 from Republican. Officials reported 129 votes cast Tuesday.
In Killeen, the Bell County Annex, at 304 Priest Drive, saw 193 ballots with 108 from Democrats and 85 from Republicans. The Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive, had 79 Democratic ballots and 28 Republican ballots.
In Harker Heights the Parks and Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing, saw 214 ballots cast. Of those cast, 94 were Democratic and 120 were Republican.
Early voting continues at the six county sites until Feb. 25.
The primary election will be March 1.