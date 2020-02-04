Temple High’s FCCLA Chapter recognized Raye Virginia Allen on Tuesday as the nonprofit national career and technical student organization continues to celebrate its 75th year in Texas.
“It is a real thrill to be recognized,” Allen said. “But it’s not just a privilege to have been a part of it ... It’s a real honor because I feel as though FCCLA has always served a place in the community.”
Allen, 90, noted how once of her fondest memories and responsibilities she had was meeting Texas Gov. Coke Stevenson in the 1940s.
Allen, the FCCLA’s first state president, said she wanted the organization then known as Future Homemakers of America to move beyond homemaking. Today, the organization is known as Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.
“I wanted it to be larger than just cooking and sewing … We said we didn’t want to live all our lives just cooking and sewing,” Allen said.
She also highlighted how there were men who wanted to belong to the organization, since they started off with just a few women. To make these advancements, Allen said, she used the FFA as a model for how to organize people and incorporate local businesses.
That desire to be more and to do more is clearly evident to Marla Elliot, a Career and Technical Education teacher who oversees Temple High’s FCCLA chapter. Elliot emphasized how there are now 31 different competitions for Texas students to participate in.
“They’re all designed to develop the students’ leadership abilities as a career, community or family member,” Elliot said. “We develop leadership in our students in those three areas of their life.”
Elliot noted how FCCLA is currently the only national student-led organization with American families as its primary focus “to strengthen families” and extended her gratitude toward Allen’s involvement with Temple High’s chapter.
“We are just so excited that Ms. Allen is still able to come and visit with us, so we just wanted to do a little bit of something to honor her,” Elliot said.
Allen, who will also be honored at FCCLA’s state competition, also was instrumental in the development of the Cultural Activities Center in Temple — one of the first art councils in Texas. She stressed how she wanted to find a way to get all the arts and humanities into the community.
“We represented not only fine art but also folk art, and so we tried to open it up to all forms of expression … Whether that folk poetry or folk music that had already been established in Texas,” Allen said.
Temple High students taped an interview with Allen that will be distributed to FCCLA chapters across Texas.
“She told us how she wants us to stay on the track of doing more than just cooking and sewing … Now it’s more about pinpointing what’s going on in the real world,” senior Evalynn Muro said. “Not just school but stuff going on in the community and our society.”