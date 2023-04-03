A man who died on southbound Interstate 35 last week was identified Monday.
Most Popular
Articles
- New Tex-Mex eatery celebrates Killeen location with ribbon cutting
- Tornado sirens sound briefly in Temple, Belton and Killeen as severe weather moves into Central Texas
- Temple Police: No issues with motorcycle group that caused problems elsewhere
- New community market planning starts
- Southbound I-35 closed after fatality
- Defendant pleads guilty to murder of Temple woman, receives lengthy sentence
- 5 killed in weekend violence across Central Texas
- ‘Son of a Sinner’ Jelly Roll reigns at CMT Music Awards
- LSU’s Mulkey expects reunion at Final Four
- Temple urges residents to follow brush collection guidelines